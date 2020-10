Turin (Italy), 07/10/2020.- People wearing protective face masks have their body temperature checked at the entrance of a cinema in Turin, northern Italy, 07 October 2020. The Italian cabinet met to extend Italy's COVID-19 state of emergency until 31 January and approve a decree with new measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The state of emergency, among other things, gives special powers to governors and other public bodies, making it possible, for example, to create 'red zones' sealing off areas where a coronavirus outbreak has occurred. (Cine, Italia) EFE/EPA/TINO ROMANO