Venice (Italy), 14/04/2020.- A young man leaves the historic La Toletta bookstore after making a purchase in Venice, Italy, 14 April 2020. From 14 April on, the new order of the Governor of Veneto Luca Zaia allows the partial reopening of the bookstores amid coronavirus lockdown. (Abierto, Italia, Niza, Venecia) EFE/EPA/ANDREA MEROLA