Eppan (Italy), 30/05/2018.- (FILE) A file picture of (L-R) German players Matthias Ginter, Julian Draxler and Leon Goretzka prior to a test match against Germany's U20 in Eppan, Italy, 30 May 2018. As media reports Ginter and Goretzka confirmed on their Instragam accounts on 18 March 2020 that the German national soccer team will donate 2.5 millione Euros for affected persons of the Corona crisis. (Alemania, Italia) EFE/EPA/MARKUS GILLIAR / POOL / POOL