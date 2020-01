Lima (Peru), 29/01/2020.- A handout photo made available by the Judicial Branch of Peru shows Peruvian politician Keiko Fujimori (C) after her detention in the Fourth National Preparatory Investigation Court of the Superior Specialized in Organized Crime and Corruption of Officials, in Lima, Peru, 28 January 2020 (issued 29 January). The leader of the Peruvian opposition Popular Force, Keiko Fujimori, is again held in pretrial detention, for a period of 15 months, as the Prosecutor's Office concludes with the investigation against her for money laundering. EFE/EPA/Judicial Branch of Peru HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES