Moscow (Russian Federation), 18/01/2021.- Police officers patrol outside the police station where detained Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny is held, in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia 18 January 2021. Alexei Navalny was detained after his arrival to Moscow from Germany. (Alemania, Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY