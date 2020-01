Tehran (Iran (islamic Republic Of)), 03/01/2020.- An undated handout photo made available by the Iranian Supreme Leader's Office on 03 January 2020 shows Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) general Esmail Ghaani during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a decree appointing Ghaani as the new commander of the Quds Force after commander Qasem Soleimani was killed on 03 January 2019 in a US airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq. (Bagdad, Teherán) EFE/EPA/IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER OFFICE HAN -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES