Berlin (Germany), 21/09/2020.- An undated, recent handout photo made available by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny via his Instagram site shows Navalny (L) together with his wife Yulia Navalnaya at the Charite hospital in Berlin, Germany, issued 21 September 2020. Navalny is treated at the Charite hospital in Berlin since 22 August 2020 for being poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. In accompanying text Navalny said he was able to breathe on his own all day. (Alemania, Rusia) EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NAVALNY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES