Herat (Afghanistan), 30/10/2020.- People hang effigies of French President Macron during a protest against his comments over Prophet Muhammad caricatures, as they celebrate Mawlid al-Nabi, birth anniversary of Muslims beloved Prophet Muhammad in herat, Afghanistan, 30 October 2020. A group of protesters gathered to protest against Macron's comments following the recent beheading of a teacher in France, after he had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class. (Protestas, Afganistán, Francia) EFE/EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

Karachi (Pakistan), 30/10/2020.- People burn a picture of French President Macron during a protest against his comments over Prophet Muhammad caricatures, as they celebrate Mawlid al-Nabi, birth anniversary of Muslims beloved Prophet Muhammad in Karachi, Pakistan, 30 October 2020. A group of protesters gathered to protest against Macron's comments following the recent beheading of a teacher in France, after he had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, had also accused Macron of attacking and hurting the sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe and across the world. (Atentado, Protestas, Francia) EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER