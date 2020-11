Gimnasia y Esgrima fans gather at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium for the death of Diego Armando Maradona, in La Plata, Argentina, 25 November 2020. The death of Diego Maradona, who died this Wednesday at the age of 60, has impacted Argentina and the world and leaves orphans the millions of people who admired the sports career of the one considered by many to be the best soccer player on the planet. The Argentine president, Alberto Fernandez, has declared in mourning, in memory of who was already a legend in life and now, with his death, rekindles the memories of glory that he wrote with his boots in the great history of Argentine sports. EFE/ Demian Alday Estevez