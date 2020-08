CHINA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID-19:Beijing (China), 19/06/2020.- A worker wearing protective face mask sprays disinfectant besides seafood stalls in a market in Beijing, China, 19 June 2020. Chinese authorities are trying to find the source of the new COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing it is suspected to be seafood stalls in Xinfadi market. Beijing reported another 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases on 18 June, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 183 in the latest outbreak since 11 June. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

CHINA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID-19:Beijing (China), 19/06/2020.- People wearing protective face masks are seen in locked-down areas due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing, China, 19 June 2020. Chinese authorities are trying to find the source of the new COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing it is suspected to be seafood stalls in Xinfadi market. Beijing reported another 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases on 18 June, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 183 in the latest outbreak since 11 June. EFE/EPA/STRINGER