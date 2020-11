San Sebastian De Los Reyes (Spain), 26/11/2020.- A handout photo made available by the Prime Minister's Office that shows Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (R) visiting the lab of pharmaceutical company Rovi in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Madrid, Spain, 26 November 2020. The Rovi lab will be manufacturing the coronavirus vaccine developed by US Moderna as soon as it will be authorized by regulatory agencies. (España) EFE/EPA/FERNANDO CALVO / MONCLOA PALACE/ HANDOUT ATTENTION EDITORS: IMAGE TO BE USED ONLY IN RELATION TO THE STATED EVENT ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES