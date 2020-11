Cubans attend a cultural gala held on the steps of the University of Havana in homage to the leader of the Cuban revolution Fidel Castro, in commemoration of the fourth anniversary of his death, in Havana, Cuba, 25 November 2020. Cuba commemorates with virtual activities and extensive media coverage the fourth anniversary of the death of Fidel Castro this Wednesday, November 25, a date that will also go down in history due to the death of Diego Armando Maradona, who was a close friend and faithful admirer of the Cuban leader. EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa