Moscow (Russian Federation), 10/11/2020.- Russian people walks in front of the window of a closed shop during the pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, 10 November 2020. According to official information, in the past 24 hours Russia registered 20,977 included 5,902 in Moscow of new cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV