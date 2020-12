Medical personnel take tests for coronavirus in Sao Goncalo, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, 04 December 2020. The state of Rio de Janeiro began on Friday the massive taking of covid-19 tests with the aim of carrying out up to 1,500 daily tests, at a time when the pandemic is once again taking force in the most emblematic state of Brazil. With more than 22,000 dead and 360,000 infected, Rio is one of the regions most affected by the coronavirus in the South American giant. EFE/ Fabio Motta