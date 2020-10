Amritsar (India), 22/10/2020.- A student gets her body temperature checked as she arrives at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, as government schools in the state of Punjab were allowed to re-open from 19 October with certain conditions, in Amritsar, India, 22 October 2020. Punjab state government has re-opened schools from grade 9-12 with no compulsion for students for physical attendance. The students who wish to attend school have to take parental consent and online teaching will also continue as before. (Abierto) EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH