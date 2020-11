Shushi (Azerbaijan), 09/11/2020.- A still image taken from a handout video footage made available 09 November 2020 on the official website of the Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry shows an Azerbaijani flag with view of the town of Shushi (another spelling Shusha) in the backgound after the Azerbaijani Army took the town under its control, in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armed clashes erupted on 27 September 2020 in the simmering territorial conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory along the contact line of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (also known as Artsakh). (Azerbaiyán) EFE/EPA/AZERBAIJAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES