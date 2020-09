Moria (Greece), 09/09/2020.- An asylum seeker walks among debris in the Moria refugees camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, 09 September 2020. According to reports, a fire broke out at Moria Camp early on 09 September, after approximately 35 refugees, who had tested positive for COVID-19, refused to move into isolation with their families. (Incendio, Grecia) EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU