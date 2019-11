Golan Heights (-), 20/11/2019.- Israeli Merkava tanks are silhouetted against a dusty sky during a military training in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights next to the border with Syria, 20 November 2019. The Israeli army announced that its fighter jets struck dozens of military targets of Iran-backed forces and the Syrian army near Damascus in response to rockets allegedly fired by Iranian militants from Syrian territory towards Israel the night before. (Incendio, Siria, Damasco) EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI