- (United States), 01/03/2020.- An undated handout picture made available by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) shows a transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes Covid-19, isolated from a patient (issued 01 March 2020). The image was captured and color-enhanced at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland, USA. US health officials announced on 29 February 2020 the first confirmed death from the new coronavirus in the country in Washington State. The novel coronavirus is on the verge of spreading across the world as more Covid-19 cases are emerging outside China with outbreaks in South Korea, Italy and Iran. (Italia, Corea del Sur, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NIAID/NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES