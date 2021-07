Surfside (United States), 04/07/2021.- Members of the Coral Gables Fire Rescue team visiting the makeshift memorial near the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium building, the day after the buildings remains demolition in Surfside, Florida, USA, 05 July 2021. City officials decided to demolish the remaining part of Champlain Towers South with explosives, on 04 July, accelerating their plans due to an approaching tropical storm Elsa. (Incendio, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH