Milan (Italy), 25/08/2020.- Health workers perfom a fast serological test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positivity on teachers and school staffs at the Gaetano Pini hospital in Milan, Italy, 25 August 2020. The start date of the lessons for the school year 2020/2021 has been set for 14 September. (Italia) EFE/EPA/MATTEO CORNER