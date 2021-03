Beijing (China), 02/03/2021.- People wearing protective face masks wait at a bus station during a morning rush hour in the Central Business District (CBD) area of Beijing, China, 02 March 2021. The opening sessions of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and National People'Äôs Congress (NPC) will be held on 04 and 05 March 2021. The NPC runs alongside the annual plenary meetings of CPPCC, together known as 'Lianghui' or 'Two Meetings'. (Abierto) EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY