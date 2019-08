Off Sea (--), 12/08/2019.- A handout photo dated 12 August 2019 and made available by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on 19 August 2019, showing migrants on a rubber dinghy waiting for their rescue by the rescue vessel Ocean Viking off the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean. The vessel, that has been at sea since 10 days, rescued a total of 356 migrants in three rescue missions. Over 500 refugees on two NGO vessels are still waiting to be allowed at land while Italy and Malta have denied them access to their harbors. (Italia, Libia) EFE/EPA/HANNAH WALLACE BOWMAN HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES