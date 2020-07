Johannesburg (South Africa), 01/07/2020.- Protestors demonstrate outside the gates of the Wits University against the start of a Covid-19 Corona virus vaccine trail that started recently, Johannesburg, South Africa, 01 July 2020. 2000 South African volunteers will be given the Wits and Oxford Universities vaccine for COVID-19 over the next two months. Wits University launched the clinical trials on while 7,000 more people in the UK and 10,000 in the US would also take part in the trial. (Protestas, Sudáfrica, Johannesburgo) EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK