Lujan (Argentina), 08/12/2019.- A handout photo made available by the Frente de Todos political coalition shows the outgoing President of Argentina, Mauricio Macri (L), greeting the President-elect, Alberto Fernandez (R), at a Mass in the town of Lujan, in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 08 December 2019. Fernandez and Macri witnessed a Mass for 'unity and peace' convened by the Catholic Church in the town of Lujan. EFE/EPA/FRENTE DE TODOS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES