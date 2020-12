Mill Valley (United States), 17/12/2020.- Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are displayed as staff await to be vaccinated at the Redwoods, a skilled nursing facility in Mill Valley, California, USA, 17 December 2020. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DAVID ODISHO

Mill Valley (United States), 17/12/2020.- Douglas Long prepares to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to the staff at the Redwoods, a skilled nursing facility in Mill Valley, California, USA, 17 December 2020. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DAVID ODISHO

Puurs (Belgium), 22/12/2020.- Exterior view of the Pfizer production site in Puurs near Antwerp, Belgium, 22 December 2020. Pfizer Puurs is one of the largest production units in the world. The European Commission approved to use the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light to European countries to start COVID-19 vaccinations in the 27-nation bloc on 27 December. (Bélgica, Amberes) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET