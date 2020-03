Lisbon (Portugal), 19/03/2020.- Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa (C) with Minister of Foreign Affairs Minister Augusto Santos Silva (L), and Minister of State and Finance, Mario Centeno (R) during a press conference about the state of emergency, at the Ajuda Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, 19 March 2020. The number of infections of Covid-19 in Portugal increased to 785, with three deaths recorded. Portugal is in a state of emergency since 00:00 today. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. (Lisboa) EFE/EPA/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA / POOL