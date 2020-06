Kokkinotrimithia (Cyprus), 23/06/2020.- A refugee family from Syria is seen through a fence of the Pournara refugee camp in the village of Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus,23 June 2020. Cypriot authorities reported that no cases of the coronavirus Covid-19 disease have been recorded in the accommodation centre. (Chipre, Siria) EFE/EPA/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU