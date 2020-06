Moscow (Russian Federation), 08/06/2020.- People enjoy a sunny day during the lockdown to combat the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease in Moscow, Russia, 08 June 2020. Moscow authorities will cancel self-isolation regime from 09 June 2020. All residents of the city, including people over 65 and with chronic illnesses, will be able to go out and travel without restrictions.The requirement to wear masks and gloves in public places will continue. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY