Leh (India), 03/07/2020.- A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi (2-L) and army officials arrving in Leh, Ladakh, India, 03 July 2020. Modi visited Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel. Last month 20 Indian army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of the eastern Ladakh region. EFE/EPA/INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES