Paris (France), 23/10/2020.- Imam of Drancy Hassen Chalghoumi (C-R) pays his respect to the late teacher Samuel Paty following the Friday payer outside the Drancy mosque, near Paris, France, 23 October 2020. French history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, by a 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee, who was later shot dead by police. (Francia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

