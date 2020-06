Bremerhaven (Germany), 04/06/2020.- The spokesperson of the department of prosecution of Braunschweig, Hans Christian Wolters, gives a press statement in the Madeleine 'Maddie' McCann case in Braunschweig, northern Germany, 04 June 2020. The prosecution investigates against a 43 year old German man suspected of murder. The English child disappeared 03 May 2007, from a room where she slept with two twin brothers, in an apartment of a resort in Praia da Luz in the Algarve. (Alemania, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/FOCKE STRANGMANN