London (United Kingdom), 03/06/2020.- Crowds gather to demonstrate at a Justice for Black Lives protest in London, Britain, 03 June 2020. Protesters gathered in front of the embassy to express their feelings in regard to the death of 46 year old George Floyd while in police custody. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck, in Minnesota, USA. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. (Protestas, Reino Unido, Estados Unidos, Londres) EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA