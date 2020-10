RUSSIA PUTIN:Novo-ogaryovo (Russian Federation), 31/08/2020.- Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with acting head of the Republic of Komi Vladimir Uyba, via teleconference call at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia 31 August 2020. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / RIA NOVOSTI / KREMLIN POOL / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT[MANDATORY CREDIT]