USA ELECTIONS OBAMA GEORGIA:Atlanta (United States), 02/11/2020.- Biden supporters react as former Georgia State Representative and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams speaks during a GOTV Voter Mobilization Drive-In Rally which fomer US President Barack Obama will address the day before the US Presidential election in Atlanta, Georiga, USA 02 November 2020. (Elecciones, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER