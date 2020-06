London (United Kingdom), 04/06/2020.- A pedestrian passes a primary school in north London, Britain, 04 June 2020. According to news reports many primary schools have chosen to ignore Prime Minister Boris Johnson's push to reopen primary schools. Many parents are choosing not to send the children to school , fearing it is still unsafe to to do so. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. (Abierto, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN / POOL