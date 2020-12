GERMANY PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID19:Tuttlingen (Germany), 26/11/2020.- Vice President of Binder company Peter Wimmer shows on a dummy the function of Ultra-freezers for Corona virus vaccine at the factory of Ultra-freezers production in Tuttlingen, Germany, 26 November 2020. According to Binder, it is the only company in Germany to produce the ultra-freezers needed to store the coronavirus vaccines. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK