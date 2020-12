Cardiff (United Kingdom), 08/12/2020.- A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs at a vaccination centre in Cardiff, Britain, 08 December 2020. The UK started the largest immunisation programme in the country's history. Care home workers, NHS staff and people aged 80 and over will begin receiving the jab protecting against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/Ben Birchall / POOL

Cardiff (United Kingdom), 08/12/2020.- David Farrell, 51, from Llandow, receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs at a vaccination centre in Cardiff, Britain, 08 December 2020. The UK started the largest immunisation programme in the country's history. Care home workers, NHS staff and people aged 80 and over will begin receiving the jab protecting against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/Ben Birchall / POOL