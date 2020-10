Swansea (United Kingdom), 23/10/2020.- A queue of people outside Marks & Sencer in Oxford Street hours before a firebreak lockdown come into force in Swansea, Wales, Britain, 23 October 2020. A firebreak lockdown will come into force from 6pm on 23 October with all non-essential facilities, gyms, leisure centres, bars, restaurants closed and banned all indoor and outdoor gatherings of people not from one household due to rising cases of Covid-19 Coronavirus in Wales. (Incendio, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ASHLEY CROWDEN