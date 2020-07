Badhoevedorp (Netherlands), 22/06/2020.- Defense attorneys Boudewijn van Eijck (L) and Sabine ten Doesschate (R) arrive at the Schiphol Judicial Complex in Badhoevedorp, The Netherlands, 03 July 2020. The court has resumed the trial of four people ñ three Russian nationals and a Ukrainian ñ for allegedly murdering all 298 people aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which was shot down by a Buk missile over Ukraine on 17 July 2014 in the midst of the country's civil conflict. Most of the passengers on the downed Boeing 777 were Dutch, as the aircraft was covering the Amsterdam-Kuala Lumpur route. The Dutch court, which is trying the four accused in absentia, had adjourned the trial in March until 08 June to give the defense more time to prepare. (Malasia, Países Bajos; Holanda, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SEM VAN DER WAL