Paris (France), 09/09/2020.- French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo's publication director, cartoonist and writer Laurent Sourisseau, known as Riss (L) attends the hearing of the witnesses to the Charlie Hebdo terror attacks at the courthouse in Paris, France, 09 September 2020. The Charlie Hebdo terror attack trial will be held from 02 September to 10 November 2020. The terrorist attacks in Paris happened on 07 January 2015, with the storming of armed Islamist extremists of the satirical newspaper, starting three days of terror in the French capital. (Atentado, Terrorista, Francia) EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT