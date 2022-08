A picture taken from the flower mat created by the Santafe shopping center to decorate the place during the Flower Fair, in Medellin, Colombia, 29 July 2022 (Issued 01 August 2022). A majestic floral carpet of 1,000 square meters, woven with more than 200,000 flowers and enhanced by a multisensory experience, adorns Medellin with its aroma and colors as an appetizer for the Flower Fair, which will take place in the city between the 5 and August 15. EFE/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A.