USA NEW YORK BROADWAY SHOWS CANCELLED:New York (United States), 07/07/2020.- A person walks past signs for Broadway shows near Times Square in New York, New York, USA, 07 July 2020. Despite slowly reopening certain parts of the economy, all Broadway shows in New York have been cancelled until at least 03 January 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Abierto, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

USA NEW YORK BROADWAY SHOWS CANCELLED:New York (United States), 07/07/2020.- A person sleeps in the doorway of a closed theater near Times Square in New York, New York, USA, 07 July 2020. Despite slowly reopening certain parts of the economy, all Broadway shows in New York have been cancelled until at least 03 January 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Abierto, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE