Izmir (Turkey), 30/10/2020.- Rescue workers and people search for survivors at a collapsed building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea in Izmir, Turkey, 30 October 2020. According to Turkish media reports, at least six people died while hundreds were injured and dozens of buildings were destroyed in the earthquake. (Terremoto/sismo, Turquía) EFE/EPA/STRINGER