Paris (France), 23/09/2020.- A French policeman removes the ribbon of the cordon was set up around the Eiffel tower and nearby roads after the French police announced that there is no threat inside the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, 23 September 2020. According to media reports, the Eiffel Tower was evacuated and streets surrounding the tower were cordoned off by Police after a man allegedly planted a bomb at the tower and threatened to blow it up. (Francia) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA