Washington (United States), 11/09/2020.- Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner (R) speaks in the Oval Office after US President Donald J. Trump's (C) announcement that Bahrain would normalize relations with Israel, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington DC, USA, on 11 September 2020, as US Vice President Mike Pence (L) looks on. (Bahrein, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Anna Moneymaker / POOL