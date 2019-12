USA BRAZIL DIPLOMACY:epa07448698 US President Donald J. Trump (L) welcomes Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (R) outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 19 March 2019. Bolsonaro, a right-wing nationalist who earned the nickname the 'Trump of the Tropics,' will sit with President Trump for bilateral negotiations and a joint press conference. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS