Istanbul (Turkey), 23/04/2020.- People celebrate inside a snack bar to mark the National Sovereignty and Children's Day during a lockdown in Istanbul, Turkey, 23 April 2020. The Turkish Ministry of Interior announced that Istanbul and 30 major cities will be under lockdown from 23 until 26 April 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Turkey suspended all international flights and all inter-city travels are subject to local authorities' permission as part of measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. (Turquía, Estanbul) EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA