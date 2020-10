Dozens of people celebrate after learning about the partial results of the constitutional plebiscite, which point to the triumph of a new Magna Carta, in Santiago, Chile, 25 October 2020. With more than 25% of the votes counted and with a trend that seems irreversible, Chile decided this Sunday by an overwhelming 77.6% to replace the current Constitution, drawn up during the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), reported the electoral authority. About the body that must write the new text, the other question that was raised in the historic vote, the option of the constitutional convention, jointly and integrated only by citizens elected for that purpose, is imposed with 78.8%. EFE/ Alberto Valdes