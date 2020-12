Mill Valley (United States), 17/12/2020.- Kevin Stone administers the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to Lulu Cabrera, a staff member at the Redwoods, a skilled nursing facility in Mill Valley, California, USA, 17 December 2020. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DAVID ODISHO

Mill Valley (United States), 17/12/2020.- Zita Konik prepares to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to the staff at the Redwoods, a skilled nursing facility in Mill Valley, California, USA, 17 December 2020. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DAVID ODISHO